Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.37. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$11.88.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
