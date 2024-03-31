Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $50.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $128.19 or 0.00181373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.13 or 0.00851974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00144221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00137809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,417,442 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

