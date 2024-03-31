Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 9,931,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.