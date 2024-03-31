Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $439.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $410.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $263.20 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.49 and a 200-day moving average of $366.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.