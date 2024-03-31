Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

