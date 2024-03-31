Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.82 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $7,932,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $7,123,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

