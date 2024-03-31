Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 135,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 267,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

