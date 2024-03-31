Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:NEM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,877,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
