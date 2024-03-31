Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $311,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.56. 437,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.22 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
