Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 630 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $89.71. 3,688,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,601. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

