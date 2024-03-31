Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 384 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after buying an additional 1,383,272 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 652,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.41. 136,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,597. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.