Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,188 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,123. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -176.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRO

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.