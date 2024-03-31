Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $461,000 Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 500,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

