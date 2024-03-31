Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,445,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

