Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

