Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $649,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

