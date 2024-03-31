Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $396,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

