Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,122 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

