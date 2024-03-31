Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 404 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 903,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

