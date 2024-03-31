MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

