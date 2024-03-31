Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.