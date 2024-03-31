Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $6.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Shares of MREO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.