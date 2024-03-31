Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) PT Raised to $6.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
