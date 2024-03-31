MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,940.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.86.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,511.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,646.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,509.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.