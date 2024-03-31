McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

