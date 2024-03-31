McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.