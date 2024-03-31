McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.78.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
