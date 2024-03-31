MBA Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.10. 5,418,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,113. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

