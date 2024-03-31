Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

