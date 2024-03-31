Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. 1,272,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

