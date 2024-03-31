Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

MPC stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $203.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.