Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $260.42. The stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.