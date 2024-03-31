Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,871 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA PBJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

