Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 2,479,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

