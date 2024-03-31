Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

