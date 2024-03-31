Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.89. 21,047,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,683,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

