Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,341. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.22. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

