Mainsail Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.5% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 344,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.