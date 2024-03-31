Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

