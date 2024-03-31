Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

