Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The company has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

