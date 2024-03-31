Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after buying an additional 130,745 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.1 %

MSGS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.52. 85,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,908. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.