LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $264.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

