Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $254.73. 2,631,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,543. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

