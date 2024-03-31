Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 338.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,202 shares of company stock worth $2,332,331 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

