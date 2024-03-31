Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 9.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

