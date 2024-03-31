Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 121,006 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

