Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,043. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

