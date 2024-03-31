LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.38 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.