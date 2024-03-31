Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,627 shares of company stock worth $2,066,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

