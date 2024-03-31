Lifeway Foods’ (LWAY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,706 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,684. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

